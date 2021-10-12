UAE: Woman sues hospital for Dh1.5 million after husband dies due to medical error

One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
An Abu Dhabi widow, whose 60-year-old husband allegedly died due to a medical error, has sued the hospital and the doctor who treated him for Dh1.5 million in compensation for the loss.
According to court documents, the woman filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi Civil Court. She claimed that she and her children, all aged under 10, have suffered psychologically and financially because of her husband's death.
The woman said she was struggling to take of the kids, as her husband was the family's sole breadwinner.
In her lawsuit, she said that her husband was admitted to the emergency room while suffering from urinary retention, following the insertion of a urinary catheter the previous day.
The patient was first examined and then referred to the hospital’s oncology clinic after suspecting he suffered from cancer. A nuclear scan was done to determine the extent of the cancer's spread. The CT scan showed a tumour with a diameter of 14cm.
She added that her husband was then transferred to palliative chemotherapy after suffering from severe pain and later died due to a medical error.
The woman explained that the treatment her husband received was allegedly not in accordance with the generally accepted medical standards because the doctor, the second defendant, did not notice the tumour during the endoscopy. He also failed to describe it anywhere in his medical report.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai Police solve murder of girl tortured by stepmother
>> UAE: Man on trial for selling honey illegally
She said her husband was not given the appropriate treatment for his real condition due to poor diagnosis.
As a result, the treatment of the bladder tumour was delayed for seven months, which led to the cancer's spread and the deterioration of the patient's condition, causing his death.
The verdict will be issued at a future date.
One of the gang members was the victim's relative
Crime1 week ago
After selling the equipment, the defendants kept the money for themselves and fled the country
Crime1 week ago
Prosecution convicts defendant of violating victim's privacy
Crime1 week ago
A neighbour testified that he saw the victim slap the accused
Crime1 week ago
He was threatened with swords, hammers and knives.
Crime1 week ago
The defendant said he buys honey for a value not exceeding Dh20 per kg and resells it for Dh50 per kg
Crime1 week ago
The stepmother used severe methods of punishment, including forcing the girl to eat a spicy pepper, beating her and locking her in the bathroom for a long time
Crime2 weeks ago
Some scammers use names of reputable companies to gain victims' trust and later defraud them
Crime2 weeks ago