UAE: Woman fined Dh5,000 for insulting deputy director of hospital in RAK

An Arab woman has been fined Dh5,000 for verbally assaulting the deputy director of a hospital in Ras Al Khaimah while he was performing his duties.
The woman denied the accusation against her before the court. Her attorney submitted a defence memorandum, requesting the rejection of the public prosecution's appeal.
According to the prosecution record, the victim was in the hospital when staff informed him that the woman visited a patient, which was in violation of the ministry's safety protocols for curbing Covid-19.
The victim asked the woman to accompany him to the director's office, where they waited and discussed the failure of the air conditioning units in the hospital.
When it became apparent that the director would not attend, the defendant allegedly hurled an insult at the deputy director and left the office due to the severity of the heat.
During the court hearing, the accused was fined for two crimes of public and non-public insults.
