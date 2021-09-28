UAE: Woman acquitted of assaulting 86-year-old husband

One of the gang members was the victim's relative
The Fujairah Court has acquitted an Asian woman accused of violently assaulting her 86-year-old husband.
The victim's son had filed a case, stating that his father was assaulted and mistreated by his wife at their residence.
Although the victim was transferred to the hospital and medical care provided, reports issued by the hospital found the victim free of any signs of assault or abuse.
In his complaint, the plaintiff said that his father's neighbours had informed him that they heard him screaming as though he was being assaulted. The son also said that the last time he was able to see his father was about a year ago.
During investigations, the accused denied the charges and stated that she did not beat her husband, nor did she prevent his children from seeing their father. On the contrary, she said, it was her husband who did not want to see his children.
She stated that the victim often fell off his bed while sleeping and was often given to screaming, because he kept imagining people in front of him due to his old age.
The accused was released on bail while the case awaited a ruling.
Lawyer Amna Al Darmaki submitted a defence memorandum requesting the acquittal of her client, due to lack of evidence in the charges pressed against her.
The court ruled in the defendant's favour, given that the accusation against her could not be established.
