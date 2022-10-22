UAE: Woman accuses ex-boyfriend of refusing to pay back debt worth Dh542,000

Nearly half of sites prohibited in the first three months of 2022 were porn-related, others showed phishing and fraud bids
A woman who accused her ex-boyfriend of taking Dh542,000 from her when they were still in a relationship and refused to pay back the money, has had her case dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Official court documents reveal that the woman filed a lawsuit against the man, demanding that he return the Dh542,000 he borrowed from her.
She noted that she was in a relationship with the defendant for a long time and this made her trust him.
The woman said the man had some financial issues and asked her to lend him the money in question. She added that he promised to pay her back as soon as possible but didn’t commit to his word.
The victim said she tried to talk to him several times and ask for the money back to no avail. Later, he blocked her phone number so she couldn’t get in touch with him. This prompted her to file a complaint against him.
The woman also presented copies of a bank statement and their conversations via WhatsApp and other social media networking sites to support her claims.
In court, the man denied borrowing the cash from the woman stressing that copies of the phone conversations she presented had been forged.
His lawyer argued that the woman didn’t present any proof showing that the man borrowed the cash from her or acknowledgement of receiving the money from her.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court issued a ruling dismissing the case due to lack of sufficient evidence.
ALSO READ:
Nearly half of sites prohibited in the first three months of 2022 were porn-related, others showed phishing and fraud bids
They took her to a villa in Jebel Ali, where they stole the money that she had in her possession and seized her phone
Last August, an Asian woman filed a complaint saying that she had been robbed of cash that she kept in a safe
Punishable acts include using illegitimate means to affect the 'body, heart, mind or will of another person'
During the consideration of the case, it was found that the lawsuit fees paid by the plaintiff was only Dh1,500, which was far below the required amount
When the victim was examined by the forensic team, it was concluded that the injury was inflicted by the defendant
The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court which instructed the hospital and its two doctors to pay
Victim says ex-husband threatened to publish private photos online after their divorce