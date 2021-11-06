UAE: Up to Dh20,000 fine, imprisonment for committing fraud

They have also been fined Dh284,000, each, followed by deportation.
Crime1 week ago
Those who commit fraudulent crimes may face imprisonment for up to two years and fines of Dh20,000, the UAE Public Prosecution has said.
Taking to social media, the Public Prosecution reminded the community about the penalties of fraud crimes.
Deceiving a victim with a false name or identity, embezzling funds and disposing movable or immovable properties can all be penalised under the UAE law.
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more. Alternatively, they may be sentenced to probation for a period not exceeding two years and not more than the duration of the original sentence.
UAE recently intensified its efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing crimes, and strengthen deterrent penalties for perpetrators.
Counsellor Ismail Madani, senior advocate general and head of Public Funds Prosecution, confirmed prison sentences and fines were issued against 20 defendants and seven legal companies as part of such efforts.
“Total money confiscated exceeded Dh22.6 million, while fines surpass Dh60 million,” said Madani.
They have also been fined Dh284,000, each, followed by deportation.
Crime1 week ago
They were also convicted of money laundering.
Crime1 week ago
CID officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify and arrest the culprits.
Crime1 week ago
The chauffeur registered his employer's McLaren and Range Rover in his name
Crime1 week ago
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman and her father
Crime2 weeks ago
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test application or give a sample as part of the investigation process
Crime2 weeks ago
The gang members used chequebooks belonging to banks in the country to defraud the victim
Crime2 weeks ago
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an obscene act of immorality"
Crime2 weeks ago