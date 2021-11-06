UAE: Up to Dh20,000 fine, imprisonment for committing fraud

Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 1:12 PM

Those who commit fraudulent crimes may face imprisonment for up to two years and fines of Dh20,000, the UAE Public Prosecution has said.

Taking to social media, the Public Prosecution reminded the community about the penalties of fraud crimes.

Deceiving a victim with a false name or identity, embezzling funds and disposing movable or immovable properties can all be penalised under the UAE law.

Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more. Alternatively, they may be sentenced to probation for a period not exceeding two years and not more than the duration of the original sentence.

UAE recently intensified its efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing crimes, and strengthen deterrent penalties for perpetrators.

Counsellor Ismail Madani, senior advocate general and head of Public Funds Prosecution, confirmed prison sentences and fines were issued against 20 defendants and seven legal companies as part of such efforts.

“Total money confiscated exceeded Dh22.6 million, while fines surpass Dh60 million,” said Madani.