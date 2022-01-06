UAE: Two men jailed for assaulting, robbing at knifepoint

The court fined them Dh8,200 and ordered their deportation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022, 8:01 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced two men to two years in prison and a fine of Dh8,200.

The two men were found guilty of robbing an Asian man and using his bank card to shop.

The Court also ordered the authorities to deport the two men after completing their prison term.

According to the investigation, an Asian man reported to the police station about two people who threatened and robbed everything in his possession at knifepoint.

The first accused pointed a knife in his face and then punched him several times. The other went to his vehicle, stole his wallet containing money and his bank card and official documents and fled the place in their car.

The investigation team identified the two suspects through security cameras. The two men tried to use a bank card belonging to the victim in a retail store at a fuel station.

The two accused admitted their crime during the interrogation.

On the day of the incident, the accused were driving in a car near Dubai Water Canal. They noticed the victim in his vehicle and went and robbed him.