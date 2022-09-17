UAE: Police arrest two in record time for robbing stores

They are estimated to be worth nearly half a million dirhams
Two expats of African origin have been arrested in Ras Al Khaimah for robbing stores in the emirate.
Revealing details of the case, Ras Al Khaimah police has said that its operating room received a report of two men robbing stores using cold weapons.
The police formed a specialised team immediately and caught the perpetrators in record time. They also seized all the weapons used to carry out the thefts.
Within a few hours of the report, the cops brought in the suspects, with weapons and turned them over to the Public Prosecutor's Office.
ALSO READ:
They are estimated to be worth nearly half a million dirhams
They have been sentenced to two years in prison
Police have reiterated warnings to those seeking the service of unlicensed parlours
He will be deported after being released from prison
They have been sentenced to three months in prison
The victim met him at a popular leisure spot in the emirate and thought he was a pilot
The victim's hands and feet were tied during the robbery
The victim is permanently disabled by 45 per cent