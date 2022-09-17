UAE: Police arrest two in record time for robbing stores

The police brought them in and handed over the suspects to Public Prosecution in a few hours

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 1:46 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 1:48 PM

Two expats of African origin have been arrested in Ras Al Khaimah for robbing stores in the emirate.

Revealing details of the case, Ras Al Khaimah police has said that its operating room received a report of two men robbing stores using cold weapons.

The police formed a specialised team immediately and caught the perpetrators in record time. They also seized all the weapons used to carry out the thefts.

Within a few hours of the report, the cops brought in the suspects, with weapons and turned them over to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

