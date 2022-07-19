UAE: Two arrested for growing marijuana at a farm in Abu Dhabi

The men took advantage of the fact that the owner did not visit often

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 12:54 PM

Two men have been arrested for growing marijuana plants on their employer’s farm in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Police went into action and detained the men after being notified that they were growing the cannabis plants.

The men were caught growing 14 cannabis plants at a farm where they work with the aim of promoting the drugs among residents.

The two have been charged with promoting and distributing marijuana.

The Public Prosecution also ordered the uprooting of the marijuana plants and their reservation.

Investigations suggested that the farm owner did not go to the farm regularly. The workers took advantage of this fact to grow the cannabis plants in a part of the farm.

Brigadier General Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, called on farm owners to follow up on their workers at the farms regularly and to provide them with instructions.

The officer also told farm owners to urge their workers not to commit violations at the farms such as possession of prohibited items or growing of narcotic substances such as cannabis.

Al Dhaheri also called on farm owners to identify the various cannabis plants and to report to authorities if they have found such plants on their farms.

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to cooperate with police officers to curb drugs and prosecute its peddlers and consumers, urging community members not to hesitate to report any actions that they suspect via 999 or 8002626.

ALSO READ: