UAE: Truck driver, insurance company to pay Dh100,000 for running over praying man

The worker was performing Zuhr prayers behind the vehicle

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 2:43 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 4:00 PM

A truck driver and an insurance company have been ordered to pay Dh100,000 to the family of a worker who was run over while he was performing Zuhr prayers behind the truck.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court also ordered the defendants to pay Dh30,000 to the victim’s wife in her capacity as the sole guardian of her minor son who is studying.

According to court papers, the family of the Asian worker filed a lawsuit claiming that the driver’s negligence led to the death of the worker. They added that in view of the material and moral damages they suffered due to the loss of the head of their family who was their sole breadwinner, the defendants must pay them Dh200,000 in compensation.

ALSO READ:

However, the insurance company’s agent argued that the plaintiffs were not eligible for compensation as the accident had not taken place on the road, which was confirmed by witnesses present at the scene of the accident. They also said that site was not a place for prayer.

However, the civil court convicted the driver for causing the worker’s death by mistake as he did not pay attention while driving the truck, and the court also rejected the claim by the insurance company’s agent, saying the accident was a clear case of a traffic violation.

- afkarali@khaleejtimes.com