UAE: Truck driver, company fined Dh45,000 for causing damages to neighbouring office

Wed 12 Jan 2022

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court ruled that a sewage truck driver and the contracting company are obliged to pay a fine of Dh45,000 for damaging a neighbouring facility of a private company.

The water hose to fill the tank was left running, causing a flood in the neighbouring office and damaging a private company's property.

During the investigation, the plaintiff stated that the driver (the first defendant) filled a water tank that belonged to a contracting company (the second defendant). But the sewage truck driver did not turn off the water hose even after the tanker was full.

The hose slipped out of the tanker due to water pressure and deviated into the plaintiff's offices, causing the entire room to sink, destroying electrical and electronic devices, and causing material damage and loss of equipment, machines and furniture worth Dh35,770.

The Court also ordered that a compensatory fine has to be paid to the plaintiff for material and moral damages and a delayed interest at the rate of 6% from the date of the judgement.

