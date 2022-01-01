UAE: Trio jailed, fined Dh4,000 for stealing emission devices from cars and selling them

The gang will be deported after serving their sentence

Reuters

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 9:35 AM Last updated: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 9:42 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a gang of three Africans to three months in prison, Dh4,000 fine, and deportation after serving their sentences, for removing environmental protection devices fitted in exhaust systems of cars and selling them.

The incident dates back to last September, when a sales supervisor at car rental company discovered a loud noise in one of his one of the vehicles parked in front of a shop in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area in Dubai.

According to his testimony, he took the car to a workshop, where the technician confirmed that the vehicle's carbon emission device that's fitted in the exhaust system had been removed, which was the reason for the loud sound.

The sales supervisor then reported the case to the police station. An investigation was conducted after which the accused were arrested.

Investigations revealed the gang used to rent cars from several rental companies, remove the carbon emission devices, sell it and then return the car to the company.