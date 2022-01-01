UAE: Trio jailed, fined Dh4,000 for stealing emission devices from cars and selling them

Four men had attempted to smuggle over 1.6 million Captagon pills into the country
Crime1 week ago
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a gang of three Africans to three months in prison, Dh4,000 fine, and deportation after serving their sentences, for removing environmental protection devices fitted in exhaust systems of cars and selling them.
The incident dates back to last September, when a sales supervisor at car rental company discovered a loud noise in one of his one of the vehicles parked in front of a shop in the Ras Al Khor Industrial Area in Dubai.
According to his testimony, he took the car to a workshop, where the technician confirmed that the vehicle's carbon emission device that's fitted in the exhaust system had been removed, which was the reason for the loud sound.
The sales supervisor then reported the case to the police station. An investigation was conducted after which the accused were arrested.
Investigations revealed the gang used to rent cars from several rental companies, remove the carbon emission devices, sell it and then return the car to the company.
Four men had attempted to smuggle over 1.6 million Captagon pills into the country
Crime1 week ago
Inspection officers suspected the passenger because of his body language
Crime1 week ago
The gang was placed under surveillance after the police received a tip-off
Crime1 week ago
The rented vehicle was being transported by truck to a neighbouring country on forged documents.
Crime1 week ago
He was also fined Dh2,700 followed by deportation.
Crime1 week ago
A trafficker was delivering large quantities of drugs to him through other persons residing in the country
Crime1 week ago
Defendants stole 158 smart mobile phones, Dh21,000, $1000
Crime1 week ago
The court convicted the man of drug use and possession on November 18
Crime2 weeks ago