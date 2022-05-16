UAE: Trader refuses to pay money after purchasing 100 sheep from farmer for Dh100,000

The accused held a knife to the child's neck
A livestock trader, who purchased 100 sheep from an Al Ain farmer and paid him only Dh10,000 out of the Dh100,000, has been ordered to pay the balance to the farmer.
Official court documents stated that the man had taken advantage of the farmer’s trust, who had agreed to sell him the animals after paying only 10 per cent of the total purchase price.
The businessman had promised to pay the balance in monthly instalments of Dh5,000 to the farmer, but he didn’t keep his word because he refused to pay the cash despite repeated requests from the farmer.
This forced the farmer to drag the trader to Al Ain Court of First Instance.
In his lawsuit, the farmer demanded that the businessman pay him Dh90,000 - the balance for buying his 100 sheep. He said the trader had paid only Dh10,000 out of Dh100,000 — the total price for the animals.
After hearing from all parties, the Al Ain Court of First Instance instructed the trader to pay the plaintiff Dh90,000.
The businessman was also ordered to pay the farmer’s legal expenses.
