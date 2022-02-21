UAE school bus tragedy: Driver jailed pending investigation

The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case

Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 5:40 PM

The school bus driver who accidentally ran over a 12-year-old student in Ajman last week has been jailed for seven days pending investigation.

The girl — Sheikha Hassan Salem — got off the bus near her house and moved towards the front to get home. The driver did not spot her and took the bus forward, running over the child.

The Ajman Traffic Prosecution has begun investigating the case and is considering inferences of the details of the incident.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Salem Al Ghafli, Director of Ajman Traffic Prosecution, said the cameras in the bus were reviewed as part of the investigation. Officials also surveyed the movement of the bus from its start at the school to Sheikha's house in the Hamidiya area.

The prosecution is currently hearing testimony from witnesses for the case. Al Ghafli said the prosecution is awaiting the technical report about the security and safety conditions of the school bus to complete the investigation and refer it to the court.

