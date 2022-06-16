UAE: Police seize Dh135 million worth of drugs in 2022

The men were held following an international Red Notice request issued by Interpol
Crime1 week ago
Sharjah Police's Anti Narcotics Department has seized Dh135 million worth of drugs from 2021 until May 2022.
According to the annual police report, officials have also handled 201 drug trafficking and promotion cases in the same period.
Police seized 822 kilograms of crystal, 94 kilograms of hashish, 251 kilograms of heroin, and over three million drug tablets.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah Police organised 81 anti-drug awareness events, 58.8% more than the previous year, which contributed to an increase in the number of beneficiaries by 37.8%.
The men were held following an international Red Notice request issued by Interpol
Crime1 week ago
Public Prosecution spreads awareness among residents through social media
Crime1 week ago
He concealed his real identity from his wife for the entire duration of their marriage
Crime1 week ago
The defendant said she was facing financial problems
Crime1 week ago
Authorities share latest technologies used to solve crimes
Crime1 week ago
An argument broke out over a shared meal
Crime1 week ago
A cybercrime expert urges everyone to properly dispose of them
Crime1 week ago
He will be deported after serving his term
Crime1 week ago