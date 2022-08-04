UAE: Police bust gang of five for running fake massage parlours, robbing victims at knifepoint

Authority acted on a tip-off about one of the suspects distributing 'business cards'

Sharjah Police have busted a fake 'massage parlour' gang that lured in unsuspecting people with the promise of services and then robbed them at knifepoint.

The gang consisted of five Asians who distributed 'business cards' offering massage or spa therapy sessions. The gang would then blackmail the clients at knifepoint and extort money from them.

Colonel Omar Abu Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Sharjah Police, explained that the authority received a tip-off about one of the suspects distributing cards in the Rolla area.

Specialised security teams proceeded to identify and raid the suspect's residence. After searching the place, the police found several boxes of business cards advertising massage services. They also found a number of white weapons (knives) of various sizes.

Further investigations led the cops to the rest of the gang members, who were promptly arrested. All the accused admitted to the crime and their roles in the racket. They were then handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution.

Sharjah Police warned community members of the fraudulent methods used by criminals to bait their victims and embezzle their money. It called on them to be cautious and immediately report suspicious advertisements or negative activities to the authorities.