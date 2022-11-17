UAE: Police arrest gang of five over committing thefts at knifepoint

Sharjah Police has urged residents to report any suspicious activities in neighbourhood

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 3:47 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 3:58 PM

A gang of five thieves, who used sharp tools (knives) to commit robberies in the emirate of Sharjah, was arrested by the police. All members of the group are of African nationality.

The Sharjah Police said it is ready to address any action that affects the security and safety of the residents in the emirate.

According to the police, the CID department has various ways of dealing with cases that comprise security in the emirate. They have the capability and experience to arrest perpetrators in the shortest time.

The authority has appealed to members of the community to cooperate with the security services, and not hesitate to report and provide any information whenever they come across any activities that raise suspicion.

Residents in the emirate have been urged to contact the police through its electronic channels to report any cases.

