UAE: Passenger arrested at airport for possession of gold jewellery worth Dh430,000

Accused found the precious metal in a sandy area and did not inform the police

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 4:47 PM

Sharjah Airport Police arrested a 35-year-old Asian passenger for attempting to smuggle gold worth Dh430,000 found hidden inside his luggage.

Lt Colonel Matar Sultan Al Ketbi, Head of the Airport Police Department, said that the officials at the baggage checkpoint at Sharjah International Airport were suspicious of the man's behaviour.

After inspection, it was found that he was carrying a large amount of gold jewellery hidden inside his luggage, without an invoice or proper papers proving his ownership.

The airport authorities asked about the luggage content of the luggage, but the passenger looked confused and could not answer the officials. The accused was asked to show the receipt of the purchase, but he remained, he kept silent.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he found the gold in a sandy areas, and decided to keep it without informing the authorities.

Lt Colonel Al Ketbi pointed out that this seizure reflects the advanced training skills received by the airport police, and their keenness to reflect their best performance and to overcome various challenges.

The official calls on all members of society to immediately report found properties and hand it over to the nearest police station.

Sharjah Police works to enhance security and safety, to achieve the quality of life for community members.

ALSO READ: