UAE: Nursery owner, teacher ordered to pay Dh10,000 to father after girl suffers face burns

The father accused them of negligence that led to his child getting burned by hot wax left in the classroom.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 11:03 AM

A nursery school owner and a teacher have been ordered to pay Dh10,000 to the father of a child, who got face burns from hot wax that had been left in the classroom.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered the the duo to pay the compensation to the father after they were found guilty of causing burns to the child due to negligence.

According to official court documents, the child’s father filed a lawsuit against the teacher and the nursery owner, demanding Dh100,000 in compensation, for the damages the family suffered after their daughter sustained burns due to the duo's negligence.

In his lawsuit, the man said that his little girl suffered from second degree burns after the teacher left a hot wax paste in the kids’ classroom without any adult supervision.

The father added that he suffered financial damages in treatment and conveyance costs among other expenses. The family also suffered psychological stress due to the injuries to their daughter.

A forensic doctor’s report, assigned by the court, showed that the girl sustained second-degree burns in the face, adding that the injury was treated and did not result in scarring or deformation of the skin or any permanent disability.

The Abu Dhabi criminal court had earlier fined the teacher and the nursery owner Dh15,000, each, after they were found guilty of negligence.

After listening to all parties, the Civil Court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendants to pay the plaintiff Dh10,000 in damages. They were also told to pay for the father’s legal expenses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com