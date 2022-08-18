UAE: Motorist arrested for hit-and-run incident that killed bicycle rider

Suspects try to dodge authorities using eyeglasses and wigs
The Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested a 29-year-old Arab driver who fled the scene of an accident after running over an Asian cyclist and causing his death.
Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Shehhi, Director of the Investigations and Commentary department at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that as soon as they received an alert about the incident, a team from the CID dept. was dispatched to investigate and locate the motorist and the vehicle.
To help them with their investigations, the team reviewed footage from security surveillance cameras deployed on the streets. The suspect and the vehicle were identified through video clips.
The team was able to reach the location of the vehicle where they apprehend the driver who confessed to the crime. He was then referred to the competent authorities for legal procedures.
