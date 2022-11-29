UAE: Man's life sentence for dealing drugs cancelled after lawyer challenges ruling during appeal

He said she 'stole his money' since he paid her to advertise his car on her Instagram account but she was delayed in doing so
An Asian man who had earlier been sentenced to life in prison along with two others for possessing and dealing drugs has had his sentence cancelled by the federal appeals court.
The man was also cleared of the charges due to lack of evidence.
Official court documents stated that three men were arrested by police in Abu Dhabi after they were suspected of possessing and dealing narcotics and psychotropic substances.
Prosecutors said that the Abu Dhabi Police’s Drug Enforcement Department received a tip off from their sources that one of the Asians was possessing and dealing drugs.
An undercover agent disguised as a buyer and contacted the man. They agreed to meet at a certain place to sell him drugs for D550.
When the man arrived at the meeting place, police officers who were hiding in the nearby area as they monitored the transaction came and arrested the dealer as he exchanged drugs with the undercover agent for money.
Police searched the man’s car and his house and found other narcotics and psychotropic substances inside.
ALSO READ:
Two other Asians, who were caught moving with the man were also arrested but they were not found in possession of drugs.
Prosecutors had charged the three men with possessing and dealing drugs.
Both the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance and the appeals court had earlier sentenced the first and second defendants in the case to life in prison and acquitted the third man.
The lawyer of the second defendant challenged the ruling to the federal appeals court arguing that his client was wrongly convicted and sentenced because there was no evidence to prove that he passed or dealt drugs because nothing was found in his possession when police arrested them.
After looking into the case, the judge decided to cancel the life imprisonment sentence for the second defendant and also cleared him of the charges due to lack of sufficient evidence.
He said she 'stole his money' since he paid her to advertise his car on her Instagram account but she was delayed in doing so
Official court documents state that the defendant had previously worked there, but took advantage of his position and stole addresses, phone contacts of clients
The plaintiff and the accused were reportedly departing from a nightclub when they engaged in a heated altercation
‘I would have pinned down the thief even if the bag contained just Dh2,’ says Indian expat as police honour him for bravery
In her lawsuit, the woman said she had legally got married to the defendant, but he later abandoned her and refused the pay back the money he borrowed from her
Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them
The complainant stated that he was unable to carry out his work for many weeks, which negatively affected his entitlements and allowances from his job
The complainant added that the 'policeman' asked him to get out of his vehicle, saying that it was a wanted car