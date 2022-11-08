UAE: Man to pay Dh9,300 for stealing phone cards from grocery store

The Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convicted and fined him Dh5,000 after he was found guilty of theft

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 7:45 AM

A man who stole phone cards worth Dh1,100 from a grocery shop has been ordered to pay Dh9,300 for his crime.

The owner of the grocery store filed a lawsuit against the man at the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance, demanding that he return the stolen phone cards and also that he pay Dh30,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered due to the theft.

He explained in his lawsuit that the defendant came to the grocery store and stole phone cards worth Dh1,100. The Asian also took away other items worth Dh200 and did not pay for them, said the complainant.

CCTV camera footages showed the man taking away the phone cards and other items as the shop keeper was busy attending to other shoppers.

The Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convicted the Asian and fined him Dh5,000 after he was found guilty of theft.

The grocery store owner then filed a civil lawsuit demanding for compensation.

After looking into the case, the judge decided that the Asian must pay Dh1,300 - the value for the phone cards - and other items he took from the store. He was also ordered to pay another Dh3,000 to the grocery store owner in compensation for the damages.

This brings the total amount the defendant has to pay, including the criminal court fine and compensation, to Dh9,300.

The man will also pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: