UAE: Man to pay Dh6,000 for sending offensive voice message

A 36-year-old Arab man in Ras Al Khaimah has been ordered to pay a woman Dh6,000 after he sent her a voice message saying ‘May God take you; die’, court records show.
In a case filed at the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court, the woman demanded Dh20,000 for the moral damages she suffered after receiving ‘the insulting message’.
“It was a threat and it violated my dignity,” the woman told the court.
The civil court, however, granted her only about a third of the payout she demanded.
