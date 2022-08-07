UAE: Man to pay Dh10,000 for insulting workmate in WhatsApp voice message

Court also ordered him to cover cost of victim's legal fees

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 11:48 AM

A young man who sent an insulting voice message to his workmate via WhatsApp has been instructed to pay Dh10,000 in damages.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered the Arab man to pay the compensation amount to the plaintiff after he was found guilty of insulting and threatening his colleague in a voice message that violated online law.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man in his 20s had filed a lawsuit against his colleague at work, demanding that he pay him Dh50,000 in moral and psychological damages for insulting, abusing and threatening him through voice messages sent to him via WhatsApp.

The victim said the offensive messages belittled him and affected him psychologically.

The man also presented evidence of the offensive voice message from the defendant to court.

After hearing from both parties, the judge decided that the plaintiff be awarded Dh10,000 in compensation for the moral and psychological damages.

The defendant was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

