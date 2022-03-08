UAE: Man threatens to kill woman, ordered to pay Dh15,000 as compensation

Malayali social media star Rifa Mehnu was just 20 years old
A young man in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay a woman Dh15,000 in moral compensation for threatening to kill her.
Official court documents stated that the Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against the man before the Abu Dhabi Family Court for Civil and Administrative Claims demanding that he pays her Dh100,000 for the moral and material damages he caused her when he threatened to kill her.
The woman said, in her lawsuit, that the Arab defendant in his 20s, had threatened to kill her because he owed her some money which he had failed to pay.
She added that the man had been earlier fined Dh5,000 after the Criminal Court of First Instance found him guilty of threatening to kill her.
After hearing from all parties, the Civil Court judge ruled that the man pay Dh15,000 to the woman as compensation for the moral damages she has suffered due to the threats.
However, the court rejected the woman’s material compensation claim due to lack of evidence to prove that she suffered losses.
The man was also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.
