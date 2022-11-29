UAE: Man takes Dh200,000 from woman for wedding, gets married to someone else

In a raid, police also arrested 18 people who were gambling in the den; they were sentenced to three months in prison, fined Dh100,000
A young man who took Dh200,000 from a woman after promising to marry her but instead married another woman, has been ordered to pay back the money.
The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance issued the ruling ordering the Gulf national to return the money to the woman.
Official court documents stated that the young man met the woman, who is of the same nationality, became friends which developed into a relationship.
He told her that he wants to get married to her, but was hindered by his financial situation.
He told her that he wants to get married to her but he was unable to due to his financial situation.
The man told her that he couldn’t afford the wedding.
The woman said she had trusted the man after talking to him for a long time and him showing seriousness and commitment towards their wedding.
She said she transferred Dh200,000 to the defendant’s bank account.
The woman said as soon as the man received the cash, he started avoiding her and couldn’t answer her phone calls.
She later discovered that the man had married someone else.
This prompted her to file a civil lawsuit against him demanding that he returns the money she gave him.
After hearing from all parties, court ordered the man to return all the money he received from the woman.
The man was also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
In a raid, police also arrested 18 people who were gambling in the den; they were sentenced to three months in prison, fined Dh100,000
Six million massage cards have been seized across Dubai and several gangs have been busted in the emirate and in Sharjah
They duped residents into sharing their bank details by saying their accounts would be frozen if they didn't respond
He said she 'stole his money' since he paid her to advertise his car on her Instagram account but she was delayed in doing so
Official court documents state that the defendant had previously worked there, but took advantage of his position and stole addresses, phone contacts of clients
The plaintiff and the accused were reportedly departing from a nightclub when they engaged in a heated altercation
‘I would have pinned down the thief even if the bag contained just Dh2,’ says Indian expat as police honour him for bravery
In her lawsuit, the woman said she had legally got married to the defendant, but he later abandoned her and refused the pay back the money he borrowed from her