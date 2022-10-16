UAE: Man sues sister for Dh100,000 in compensation of taking care of her

He has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported after serving his sentence
An Al Ain court has dismissed the case of a man who filed a lawsuit against his younger sister demanding that she pays him Dh100,000 in compensation for taking care of her, including food, clothing and others when she was under his guardianship until the time she got married.
Official court documents stated the man filed a lawsuit, requesting the assignment of an accounting expert to estimate all the expenses of taking care for his sister. He explained that he was the custodian of his sister, according to the legal inheritance declaration, and he bore her expenses including food, drinks, clothing and other expenses related to living until her marriage.
He said his sister received her share of inheritance following a lawsuit which also led him to demand the value of the expenses he had incurred on her.
The defendant’s lawyer submitted a memorandum to court in which he argued that the case could not be considered due to the precedent of adjudication.
The lawyer requested that the plaintiff’s request be disregarded, because the amount awarded to his sister in the civil lawsuit was her legal share which was in the possession of the plaintiff after deducting all the expenses incurred in caring for his sister in terms of food, clothing, education and others.
He pointed the plaintiff raised the same requests in the appeal, and the appeals court decided to amend the amount owed to the defendant to Dh96,938. Then the plaintiff submitted a request for omission before the same court, in another attempt to deduct any other amounts, but the appeals court judge rejected his request for omission.
After hearing from all parties, the Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling issued by the Court of First Instance, which dismissed the man’ compensation claim.
