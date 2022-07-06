UAE: Man sentenced to death for violent killing of employer

Surveillance cameras captured the heinous crime

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 6:50 PM

The Ajman Criminal Court sentenced a 30-year-old Asian national to death after he was convicted of murdering his employer.

The accused was arrested on charges of slitting the victim's neck and stabbing him several times. Surveillance cameras at the scene captured the details of the heinous crime.

According to the investigation, the police operation room received a call about a stabbing incident near a cafeteria in the centre of Ajman. The police team reached the crime scene and found a person lying in a pool of blood.

It was revealed that when the victim tried to escape, the accused followed him and stabbed him several times, after which the victim collapsed, and the perpetrator fled the scene.

When the Public Prosecution questioned the accused, he admitted to the charge of the premeditated murder of a company owner of the same nationality.

He said that the victim brought him to the UAE on a tourist visa to work. He then agreed to bring workers from their country to work for the employer. An agreement was reached between them that the victim would provide visas to nine people.

The convict informed the Public Prosecution that the victim refused to complete residency procedures for the nine men and did not give them salaries for four months.

