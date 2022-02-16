UAE: Man sentenced to death for shooting dead 3 family members

Second defendant sentenced to 15 years in jail

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 2:18 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 2:28 PM

A young man has been sentenced to death for killing three of his family members in Al Ain over a dispute involving family inheritance.

On Wednesday, the Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance found the man guilty of premeditated murder.

He was also convicted of possessing two firearms and ammunition without a license and possessing and consuming psychotropic substances.

His accomplice, the second defendant in the case, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for taking part in the murder and illegally possessing firearms. The court ordered the man to pay ‘diya’ or blood money to the victims’ families

Official court details stated that the first defendant intentionally killed the victims after preparing two firearms and loading them with ammunition.

He then went to their house, and as soon as he knew that they were inside, he entered the home and opened fire at them.

The bullets ripped through different parts of the victims' bodies, leading to their deaths. He was assisted in the attacks by the second defendant.

Investigations by police and the public prosecution revealed that the main defendant in the case is an ex-convict who had been having disputes with his family over inheritance, and he had earlier threatened them with death.

Before committing the crime, the man contacted the second defendant and asked him to come to his house, said the prosecutors.

ALSO READ:

When the second defendant arrived, the first defendant got into his car, took the two firearms with him, then drove to the family home. When he reached there, the first defendant got out of the car with his gun in hand and entered the hall shouting at the victims, and as soon as he saw them, he opened fire.

After firing at the victims, they left the house, taking the two weapons and the remaining ammunition.

The main defendant then informed the police about the incident and handed himself when the force arrived at the murder scene after confessing to murdering the victims.

He had admitted to shooting and killing his family members during interrogation at the public prosecution and in court. The man also requested that retaliation be applied against him.

The second defendant admitted being present at the crime scene and transporting the killer and the weapons used in the murder in his car.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com