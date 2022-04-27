UAE: Man ordered to pay father Dh100,000 compensation for assaulting him, hurting dignity

Over 1,000kg of crystal meth was seized
Crime1 week ago
A court in UAE has ordered a Gulf citizen to pay his father Dh100,000 in compensation for beating him.
The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of Appeal overturned the ruling of the Court of First Instance, that had originally told the son to pay his father Dh25,000 for assaulting him.
According to case details, the father filed a complaint against his son for assaulting him - causing bruises on his back and thighs, swelling under the shoulder, and redness in the face and chest. The accused attacked his father after the latter asked him about his sister who wasn't home.
The father alleged that his son beat him on the instigation of his wife, who didn't intervene as he was being beaten up.
The Civil Court in Ras Al Khaimah issued a ruling, telling the son to pay his father Dh25,000 in compensation for the physical and moral damage he had suffered - but the father was not satisfied with the decision and appealed against it.
He demanded that his son be obligated to pay him Dh200,000 instead for the moral, physical and psychological damages he suffered, adding that his son's act undermined his dignity.
Over 1,000kg of crystal meth was seized
Crime1 week ago
Beggars ask for money at the doors of mosques, in markets and on roads
Crime1 week ago
He was being transferred to prison as a detainee in a drugs case
Crime1 week ago
The money was meant to pay salaries of two doctors
Crime1 week ago
She had stolen body cream, perfume bottles and hair clips
Crime1 week ago
The accused alleged that the victim had refused to return the money he had borrowed
Crime1 week ago
Anyone who recruits people from outside the country to participate will receive the same punishment
Crime1 week ago
She was in a hotel lobby when she disturbed public order
Crime1 week ago