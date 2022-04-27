UAE: Man ordered to pay father Dh100,000 compensation for assaulting him, hurting dignity

The son attacked the victim after he enquired about his daughter's whereabouts

Alamy file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 10:40 AM

A court in UAE has ordered a Gulf citizen to pay his father Dh100,000 in compensation for beating him.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of Appeal overturned the ruling of the Court of First Instance, that had originally told the son to pay his father Dh25,000 for assaulting him.

According to case details, the father filed a complaint against his son for assaulting him - causing bruises on his back and thighs, swelling under the shoulder, and redness in the face and chest. The accused attacked his father after the latter asked him about his sister who wasn't home.

The father alleged that his son beat him on the instigation of his wife, who didn't intervene as he was being beaten up.

The Civil Court in Ras Al Khaimah issued a ruling, telling the son to pay his father Dh25,000 in compensation for the physical and moral damage he had suffered - but the father was not satisfied with the decision and appealed against it.

He demanded that his son be obligated to pay him Dh200,000 instead for the moral, physical and psychological damages he suffered, adding that his son's act undermined his dignity.