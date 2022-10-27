UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh10,000 for beating brother up after an argument

Police found a brown envelope containing two white papers, suspected to be saturated with prohibited narcotic substances
A young man who badly beat up his brother following a heated argument has been told to pay him Dh10,000 in compensation for the injuries.
The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court instructed the man, who is in his early 20s, to pay the amount as compensation for the material and moral damages his brother suffered.
Official court documents stated that the man filed a lawsuit against his brother, demanding that he pay him Dh100,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered due to the beatings.
He said the defendant attacked him badly, which caused wounds to his body and also affected his integrity.
A medical report stated that the victim suffered several injuries to his face and other body parts.
The Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convicted the man of assaulting his brother and fined him Dh5,000. The victim then filed a compensation claim against his brother.
After hearing from all parties, the civil claims judge ordered the man to pay Dh10,000 in compensation for the damages.
The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

