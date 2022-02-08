UAE: Man jailed for trespassing into apartment occupied by women

Forensic reports prove that the accused was under the influence of drug

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM

The Khorfakkan Court of First Instance sentenced a Gulf national to six months in prison on charges of trespassing into an apartment forcefully.

The accused committed an act that would violate public morals by loudly knocking at the door of an apartment at 6 in the morning occupied by a group of women.

He also tried to force himself inside by jamming the door with his foot and preventing it from being closed on him. He tried to enter despite seeing a lady behind the door.

According to the police investigation, the victim filed a report against the accused, stating that he banged the door loudly and entered the apartment in the early hours. She explained that the accused was inebriated and entered the flat without permission.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of drug abuse and breach of public morals.

ALSO READ:

His urine sample was sent to the forensic laboratory, and the report proved that he had psychotropic substances, which would harm the mind and the central nervous system.

The CCTV camera footage corroborated what the victim accused him of and showed that the accused violated the occupants' privacy.