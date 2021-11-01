UAE: Man jailed for robbery, assault of two expats

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 2:35 PM

A 43 year-old-man was sentenced to two years jail to be followed by deportation on charges of robbery and assault.

The African convict reportedly assaulted and robbed two Asians who were cycling on the road and stole their mobile phones and the bicycle after threatening them with a knife.

The accused then beat up the second victim causing him severe injuries due to which he had to take leave from his job for twenty days.

After the two victims reported the incident to the police, they laid in waiting near the site of the incident to try and nab the culprit.

The victims managed to identify the accused, who tried to escape, but was arrested by the police. The bicycle and mobile phone were seized from his possession. Police also seized the knife with which he used to threaten his victims.

During interrogation, the accused denied the accusations against him, and said that he had tried to escape from the police because he did not want to return to his home country.

After hearing all parties, the court sentenced him to two years jail and ordered his deportation after the jail term.

