UAE: Man jailed for breaking into ex-wife's home

Court ordered the authorities to deport the guilty after her prison term
Crime1 week ago
A court in the Eastern region has sentenced a Gulf national to one month in prison for breaking into the home of his divorced wife. The man committed the act to see his daughter and reach an understanding with his ex-wife.
According to police investigation, a report had been filed by a woman stating that her ex-husband had entered her house without her permission. When he was caught, he confessed before the police and the prosecution that he had broken into the house of his ex-wife’s family in order to reconcile with her.
He claimed to have tried all ways and modes of communication to make contact with her -- after the court's divorce ruling -- as she had changed her phone numbers.
ALSO READ:
The man added that his former wife denied him any updates on his daughter, indicating that he could not do without his daughter.
Court ordered the authorities to deport the guilty after her prison term
Crime1 week ago
Investigations showed that he suffers from severe mental disorders
Crime1 week ago
The gang members first sent $1.5 million in exchange for Dh1 million
Crime1 week ago
Legal advisor was handed a pink slip barely a fortnight after she was promoted.
Crime1 week ago
Utilities were disconnected without any warning, according to some of the distressed tenants
Crime1 week ago
The victim had just bought an alcoholic beverage from the accused before being attacked.
Crime1 week ago
The collision had resulted in a pile-up of six vehicles
Crime1 week ago
The gang managed these accounts through online banking apps.
Crime1 week ago