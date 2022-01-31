UAE: Man jailed for breaking into ex-wife's home

He said he wanted to reconcile with her and see his daughter.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 9:46 AM

A court in the Eastern region has sentenced a Gulf national to one month in prison for breaking into the home of his divorced wife. The man committed the act to see his daughter and reach an understanding with his ex-wife.

According to police investigation, a report had been filed by a woman stating that her ex-husband had entered her house without her permission. When he was caught, he confessed before the police and the prosecution that he had broken into the house of his ex-wife’s family in order to reconcile with her.

He claimed to have tried all ways and modes of communication to make contact with her -- after the court's divorce ruling -- as she had changed her phone numbers.

The man added that his former wife denied him any updates on his daughter, indicating that he could not do without his daughter.