UAE: Man given prison time for stealing car, smashing its window

Crime3 days ago
The Fujairah Misdemeanours Court has sentenced a 55-year-old Arab man to one year in prison after convicting him of stealing and destroying a car.
According to the case papers, the victim had filed a report with police claiming that his vehicle had been stolen for spare parts outside a workshop in the emirate.
Upon questioning by Public Prosecution, the Arab man admitted that he had stolen the vehicle and was looking for a used vehicle dealer to sell it to.
Allegedly, a second defendant, posing as a dealer, later offered to buy the car.
The first defendant then broke the car's window, claiming that the key was locked inside the vehicle. After agreeing to buy it, the second defendant called a recovery truck to transport the stolen car for further repairs.
However, the second defendant denied all allegations to Public Prosecution, asserting he had nothing to with the theft and that the first defendant was his sister's husband.
The Court cleared the second accused of all charges and asked the first defendant to pay all legal fees.
The Court also held that the first accused used a driver to transport the stolen vehicle by himself, sentencing him to one year in prison for the two charges against him. A stay of three years was also ordered over the execution of the penalty.
