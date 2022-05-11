UAE: Man gets 10 years in jail, fined Dh1 million for illegal dealing of firearms

He was posting pictures of firearms on social media for sale

Published: Wed 11 May 2022

An Abu Dhabi resident, who was accused of possessing and dealing in illegal firearms on social media, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The man was also fined Dh1 million.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court issued the ruling after finding the man guilty of possessing and trafficking firearms and ammunition.

Official court documents stated that the man possessed and dealt in firearms, including rifles and bullets without the required approvals from authorities.

Prosecutors said investigations revealed that he was circulating pictures of the firearms on social media for purposes of selling them.

Undercover operation

An undercover security agent, pretending to be a potential buyer, contacted the defendant. They agreed on a price and the delivery location as part of the force's plan to apprehend him.

The police arrested him as he delivered the rifle to the undercover agent. The force also went and searched the defendant’s home where weapons were found, including a fully automatic rifle with full parts, in addition to ammunition and bullets used on weapons of the same caliber and several audio shots.

All the weapons were seized.

During interrogations at police and public prosecution, the man confessed to possessing and illegal dealing of firearms.

The judge had convicted the defendant based on his confession and evidence presented to court by prosecutors.

