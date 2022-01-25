UAE: Man fined Dh50,000 for possessing unlicensed pistol that was used as murder weapon

Emiratis urged to register firearms within three months to avoid legal accountability

Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 11:26 AM

The Fujairah Misdemeanors Court fined a 36-year-old Emirati man Dh50,000 for possessing a firearm without a license.

During the investigation, police discovered that the Emirati owned the weapon that was stolen by an Asian and committed the murder of another Emirati in July 2021.

A young man of Asian nationality broke into the house at night when it was empty, stole the weapon and other valuables.

Murder committed by unlicensed weapon

According to Criminal Investigation, Fujairah Police arrested a 31-year-old Chinese man on July 20, 2021, who was involved in the murder of a citizen in his thirties.

The perpetrator was arrested within 48 hours of the crime and in possession of stolen items.

The police immediately began the investigations to uncover the circumstances of the crime, and a team was assigned to analyse the crime scene and retrieve the evidence from the victim's vehicle.

The Chinese confessed to his crime and admitted that he saw the victim's vehicle parked behind the mosque with the engine running on the day of the incident. He opened the back door, surprised him and sat inside. He threatened him with a pistol, but the victim immediately got out of the car.

The offender shot him with the unlicensed pistol stolen from the house of the Emirati.

The man fled the crime scene, leaving the bleeding citizen behind and drove away in the stolen car.

He stopped at the beach, stole the victim's personal belongings and his wallet in the car, and left the place.

Authority urges citizens to legalise weapons

The case prompted the concerned authorities to launch a campaign on Monday, urging Emiratis who own unlicensed weapons to register their firearms within three months to be exempted from legal accountability.

The initiative, named ‘The home is safe and registration is a guarantee’, aims to help citizens legalise their ownership of any kind of weapon or ammunition and avoid legal consequences, provided that they register within the specified period, according to Mohammed Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, director-general of Weapons and Hazardous Materials at the National Security.