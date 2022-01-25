UAE: Man fined Dh50,000 for possessing unlicensed pistol that was used as murder weapon

The gang managed these accounts through online banking apps.
Crime5 days ago
The Fujairah Misdemeanors Court fined a 36-year-old Emirati man Dh50,000 for possessing a firearm without a license.
During the investigation, police discovered that the Emirati owned the weapon that was stolen by an Asian and committed the murder of another Emirati in July 2021.
A young man of Asian nationality broke into the house at night when it was empty, stole the weapon and other valuables.
According to Criminal Investigation, Fujairah Police arrested a 31-year-old Chinese man on July 20, 2021, who was involved in the murder of a citizen in his thirties.
The perpetrator was arrested within 48 hours of the crime and in possession of stolen items.
The police immediately began the investigations to uncover the circumstances of the crime, and a team was assigned to analyse the crime scene and retrieve the evidence from the victim's vehicle.
The Chinese confessed to his crime and admitted that he saw the victim's vehicle parked behind the mosque with the engine running on the day of the incident. He opened the back door, surprised him and sat inside. He threatened him with a pistol, but the victim immediately got out of the car.
The offender shot him with the unlicensed pistol stolen from the house of the Emirati.
The man fled the crime scene, leaving the bleeding citizen behind and drove away in the stolen car.
He stopped at the beach, stole the victim's personal belongings and his wallet in the car, and left the place.
ALSO READ:
The case prompted the concerned authorities to launch a campaign on Monday, urging Emiratis who own unlicensed weapons to register their firearms within three months to be exempted from legal accountability.
The initiative, named ‘The home is safe and registration is a guarantee’, aims to help citizens legalise their ownership of any kind of weapon or ammunition and avoid legal consequences, provided that they register within the specified period, according to Mohammed Suhail Saeed Al Neyadi, director-general of Weapons and Hazardous Materials at the National Security.
The gang managed these accounts through online banking apps.
Crime5 days ago
Additionally, three accomplices were given five years in prison for the crime
Crime6 days ago
Homeowners and tenants find themselves in dire straits after agency shuts shop and the owner decamps with millions of dirhams
Crime1 week ago
The man who threw the bottle has been referred to Public Prosecution for further legal action
Crime1 week ago
The victim had refused to give his son money to buy drugs.
Crime1 week ago
The husband also slapped the woman, causing a hearing impairment
Crime1 week ago
Two of the defendants were employees at a bank who took advantage of their authority
Crime1 week ago
Money was used to purchase real estate units, unique car number plates, and vehicles
Crime1 week ago