The Fujairah Court of First Instance has fined a 35-year-old Arab employee Dh1,100 for insulting and defaming his co-worker while gossiping at the workplace.
The case papers stated that the accused had defamed the complainant in front of his co-workers, claiming that he consumed narcotics and had a police record.
During investigation, the complainant said that the accused had defamed him at his workplace by accusing him of drug abuse and fraud.
Two witnesses testified that they were having a conversation with the accused when he commented that the complainant had been dismissed from his previous job because of drug abuse -- and that he had a history.
The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court on charges of insulting words that offended one's honour and dignity.
After examining the case, the Fujairah Court of First Instance decided to fine the accused Dh1,100, also ordering him to pay the Dh50 lawsuit fees.
