UAE: Man demands Dh51,000 compensation after he is accused of sending insults through WhatsApp

He also attempted to kill the daughter of the couple, who fended him off and called the police after he ran away
A young man, who demanded Dh51,000 from a resident for taking him to court for insulting him through WhatsApp messages, has had his lawsuit dismissed. The plaintiff had been cleared of the charge of social media insults.
Official court documents stated that the man filed a lawsuit against the resident demanding that he pay him Dh51,000 in damages.
The man said in his lawsuit that the defendant had filed a malicious criminal complaint against him claiming that he abused and insulted him via WhatsApp.
Both the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court had acquitted the plaintiff of the charge of violating the online law.
The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant for the malicious accusations against him.
ALSO READ:
He claimed that he had suffered material and moral damages resulting from the criminal charge filed against him by the defendant.
He said the man abused his legal right, which prompted him to file the civil lawsuit against him.
The complainant supported his claim with copies of the acquittal rulings.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court rejected the man’s lawsuit stressing that the defendant used his legitimate rights guaranteed to him by the law to file a complaint against him and that there was no evidence to prove that the accusations against him were malicious.
The man has been told to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.
He also attempted to kill the daughter of the couple, who fended him off and called the police after he ran away
She explained that 16 years ago, she gave him Dh800,000 to buy a residential plot of land for her and transfer the title deed to her name
Charges also included employing workers who were not under his sponsorship
The attacks took place in two separate instances, and two different reports have been filed with the police
The convicted stole 40 cartons of bras, from a warehouse in Al Quoz
She first denied the accusations against her, claiming that the relevant documents that were needed were seized by a delivery driver
The Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier convicted and fined him Dh5,000 after he was found guilty of theft
The company claimed that his malicious comments damaged its reputation; he has been convicted by criminal court after he was found guilty of defamation