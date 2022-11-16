UAE: Man demands Dh51,000 compensation after he is accused of sending insults through WhatsApp

He claimed that he had suffered material and moral damages resulting from the criminal charge filed against him by the defendant

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 7:23 AM

A young man, who demanded Dh51,000 from a resident for taking him to court for insulting him through WhatsApp messages, has had his lawsuit dismissed. The plaintiff had been cleared of the charge of social media insults.

Official court documents stated that the man filed a lawsuit against the resident demanding that he pay him Dh51,000 in damages.

The man said in his lawsuit that the defendant had filed a malicious criminal complaint against him claiming that he abused and insulted him via WhatsApp.

Both the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court had acquitted the plaintiff of the charge of violating the online law.

The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant for the malicious accusations against him.

ALSO READ:

He claimed that he had suffered material and moral damages resulting from the criminal charge filed against him by the defendant.

He said the man abused his legal right, which prompted him to file the civil lawsuit against him.

The complainant supported his claim with copies of the acquittal rulings.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court rejected the man’s lawsuit stressing that the defendant used his legitimate rights guaranteed to him by the law to file a complaint against him and that there was no evidence to prove that the accusations against him were malicious.

The man has been told to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.