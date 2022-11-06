UAE: Man asked to pay woman back after swindling Dh540,000, promising her a marital home

She said that the money was sent to him via bank transfer, over a period of six years

Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 7:20 AM

A young man was told to pay back the woman he had promised to marry, after he swindled Dh540,000 from her.

He promised her that the money was going to be used to build their marital home, which was never built.

Court documents state that the Arab woman demanded that the man pay back Dh540,000 that he took from her and the money he received from the sale of her luxury car.

She also asked for Dh100,000 in material and moral damages.

In her lawsuit, the woman said that she was in a relationship with the man when he asked her to lend some money for their marital home.

The woman added that the man also took her luxury car and sold it but never gave her the amount. She was told he would sell it for Dh652,962.

The accused denied all allegations and insisted that the case be dismissed.

Investigations carried out by experts showed that the defendant sold the woman’s car at Dh360,000 and he did not hand over the cash to the plaintiff.

Further investigations also showed that there was evidence, both in remittances and bank transfers, confirming that the woman had given Dh180,260 to the defendant.

After hearing from all parties and based on the evidence, the Al Ain Court of First Instance decided that the man pays back Dh540,000 he took from the woman in addition to another Dh40,000 in compensation for the damages.

The man was also told to pay for the woman’s legal expenses.

