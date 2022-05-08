UAE: Man arrested for pretending to be CID officer to rob passers-by

The son attacked the victim after he enquired about his daughter's whereabouts
Crime1 week ago
Sharjah Police arrested a 32-year-old man for impersonating CID officers to rob passers-by in Sajjah Industrial Area.
Colonel Omar Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the department had received reports of an unidentified person pretending to be a security man to steal money and seize personal belongings.
A team consisting of CID officers was formed to investigate the case, and the officers managed to identify the suspect. After the arrest, the accused admitted to his crime.
Colonel Abu Al-Zoud revealed that the perpetrator often stalked his victims by pretending to be a CID officer, asking them to hand over their money and personal belongings.
Authorities urged community members to seek identity proof of individuals who present themselves as police officers and not blindly follow orders.
Colonel Abu Al-Zoud pointed out that the police do not ask to see wallets of residents or take money from them.
He stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to safeguard citizens and residents and to provide them with protection. He also called on the public to cooperate with the security services and report any behaviour that raises suspicion, theft or threat.
