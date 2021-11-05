They were also convicted of money laundering.
A motorist was arrested in Sharjah within eight hours after he injured a woman and her child in a run-over accident.
The Arab expat allegedly ran over the foreign woman and her child, seriously injuring both of them, Sharjah Police General Command said in a Facebook post.
The police Operations Room received a report of the accident on Al Tawun Street and traffic patrols rushed to the area. According to the police, the woman and her child were crossing the street from an undesignated area when the car hit them. The driver fled the place immediately after the accident.
The police said traffic tracking systems and smart cameras contributed to the investigation. The driver, who escaped to a sandy area near the accident site was identified within hours by the police.
The police urged the public to take caution and cross the roads only through pedestrian crossings. In the post, the force urged motorists to abide by traffic rules for the safety of themselves and other road users. Motorists were urged to avoid speeding as it is one of the major causes of fatal accidents.
