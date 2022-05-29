UAE: Gang stealing catalytic converters busted in 24 hours

Police identified and arrested the men less than a day after receiving reports of their crimes

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 10:15 AM

Umm Al Quwain Police arrested a gang of three Asian men stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the emirate.

Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, Director of the Department of Criminal Investigations at Umm Al Quwain Police, said that the group had been apprehended within less than 24 hours of officials receiving reports of their crimes.

Police quickly formed a CID team to identify and arrest the men, who confessed to their crimes during an interrogation.

Colonel bin Arran urged the public to report such crimes to the police to help secure their community.