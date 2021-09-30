UAE: Gang jailed for stealing exhaust filters worth Dh3.6 million from 431 cars

One of the gang members was the victim's relative
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a gang of four Asians to four years in prison, followed by deportation, for stealing exhaust filters worth Dh3.64 million from 431 cars from a car rental company in Dubai.
According to police investigation, the case dates back to October 2020, when the car rental company discovered that all the cars rented by a client (the first convict) sounded noisier than usual.
When the owner of the company sent the cars to the workshop for inspection, it was found that the chrome exhaust filters — which reduce smoke emission — were stolen from them.
A police officer said in the investigation that a team had gathered information and concluded that the first convict and three others were involved in the theft.
The accused rented all 431 cars from the company and transported them to their own workshop, where the convicts cut the exhausts and stole the filters from inside. They later returned the cars to the rental company after welding the exhaust.
After they were arrested, one of the suspects admitted that he joined others in destroying the car exhausts and stealing the filters. He also said he asked one of the convicts to rent the cars for Dh180 per vehicle.
Another convict said he was asked to cut the exhausts for a daily wage of Dh60. All convicts admitted their participation in the crime.
