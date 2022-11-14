UAE: Gang arrested within 24 hours for stealing equipment worth Dh3 million

They sold part of it to a scrap store and kept the rest in a warehouse in an industrial area in one of the emirates

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 4:11 PM

The Department of Criminal Investigation of Umm Al Quwain Police arrested a gang of Arab nationality who specialised in stealing oil and electrical equipment from the modern industrial area in Umm Al Tha`oub, with an estimated value of around Dh3 million.

Colonel Saeed Obaid bin Arran, Director of CID, said a team was formed from the Comprehensive Salamah Police Station as soon as the report was received.

Within 24 hours, the team managed to identify and arrest all the gang members. During interrogation, they confessed to the theft and about the stolen items. They sold part of it to a scrap store and kept the rest in a warehouse at an industrial area in one of the emirates. Police recovered the rest of the goods and handed them to the owner.

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation appealed to the owners of the companies to secure the materials and goods in safe locations and to place the necessary guards on them.

