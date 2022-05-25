UAE: Elderly Indian couple found dead in Sharjah apartment; suicide suspected

The couple, in their seventies, were visiting their son in the country

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 5:16 PM

The Sharjah Police are investigating the death of an Indian couple who were visiting the country.

The couple, who are in their seventies, was found dead in their son's apartment in a building in the Al Nabba area. They allegedly hung themselves to death.

The police received a call on Tuesday afternoon from the son reporting the death. He stated that he found them dead after he returned from work.

A team of officers arrived at the scene and found the couple hanging in the apartment.

Their bodies were transferred to the morgue for autopsy.

The investigation is being carried out by Al Garb police station.

Initial investigations suggest that the couple committed suicide. However, the reason is unclear at this point.

