UAE: Educational institute asked to refund Dh48,000 after students discover tuition fee is unpaid

An educational institute in the UAE has been ordered to return Dh73,000 tuition fee that it received from a resident. He paid for two students to pursue a course in Britain.
The Arab man paid to enrol his son and nephew in a London-based institute, however they never received the tuition fee.
Court documents state that the man filed a lawsuit against the educational institute in the country, demanding it pay back Dh56,000 and pay him Dh100,000 as compensation for moral and material damages.
The man said that the local institution agreed to register the boys for a course in London, and he was told to pay Dh56,000, a receipt of which he presented in court.
He went on to say that when the boys travelled to London, there was nobody there to receive them at the airport, unlike what was promised.
They then took a taxi to their hotel. However, the father later received a call from the institute saying that they had never received the fees and would enrol them only upon payment of the same.
When the man contacted the educational institute in Al Ain, they did not give him a direct answer regarding the same. He then had to arrange money form elsewhere to make the payment immediately.
The institute, in its defence, said that it had registered the students for the course in London had bought them their tickets and arranged for their hotel stay.
However, it added, that there was a miscommunication between the management of both branches of the institute on paying the fees of the students.
After hearing from all parties and based on the evidence presented by the plaintiff, the Al Ain Court of First Instance instructed the educational institute to refund Dh48,000 to the Arab father, along with Dh25,000 in compensation for the damages.
