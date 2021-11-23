UAE: Dubai custom seized huge shipment of fake skincare products

The victim owed money to one of the accused; they asked him to pay Dh50,000 for his release.
Authorities thwarted 2,669 attempts to smuggle counterfeit products into the country during the first nine months of 2021
The Dubai Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of counterfeit skincare products from an Asian country via air freight.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, revealed that the achievement comes within the framework of Dubai Customs' keenness to protect the intellectual property rights of the brands.
The authority wants to ensure that consumers obtain products that conform to international specifications that consider all health and environmental conditions.
"The UAE Authorities are committed to protecting intellectual property rights and to enable trademark owners to maintain their business," he added.
Musabih said that the Dubai Customs thwarted 2,669 attempts to smuggle counterfeit products into the country during the first nine months of 2021, compared to 1,715 seizures last year.
He pointed out that these seizures also stop the counterfeits from reaching other regional, international markets through Dubai.
Dubai Customs cooperates with the Brand Owners Council (BOC) to combat counterfeit goods and protect intellectual property rights.
