UAE: Don’t publish footages from home surveillance cameras, residents told

Ajman Police today launched a campaign called 'Eyes of Homes' which aims to raise awareness on installing surveillance cameras in homes.
Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of the Media and Public Relations Department, said that the campaign is part of the police's efforts to enhance security in the area.
The aim is also to ensure the privacy of people isn't being violated, hence, home surveillance owners are discouraged from publishing it anywhere, she said.
She added that surveillance makes it easy for police to solve any crimes. Al Shamsi also said that publishing any filmed material via surveillance cameras on any means of social media exposes its publisher to legal accountability, as the act raises fear, destabilizes security, and impacts the work of the police.
