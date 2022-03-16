UAE doesn't wait for crimes to happen, but works to prevent them, says cybersecurity chief

The authorities work closely with social media platforms and this helped solve many crimes

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 6:36 PM

The UAE doesn’t wait for the crime to happen but always takes a proactive approach to deal with it beforehand with the help of partners, including social media platforms, the head of UAE cybersecurity said on Wednesday.

While speaking during the World Police Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, Government of the UAE, said that the authority works closely with its partners, including law-enforcement agencies from other countries and social media platforms, to deal with e-crimes including drug trafficking.

Al Kuwaiti was speaking on the topic of “Opening new digital avenues for intelligence sharing on illicit drug trafficking” on the third day of the Summit, which has seen the participation of thousands of delegates from around the world.

“We already are the world’s safest city and we will maintain that. We don’t tolerate actions that are not legal. We don’t wait for the crime to happen. We take it to the next level by being proactive and detecting it before it happens and also using new technologies today. Definitely, we are eager to get more and more new technologies,” he said.

Al Kuwaiti added that they work closely with the social media platforms and this helped solve many crimes.

“Those were critical or serious cases and this is where social media teams helped us. Social media platforms are the lifestyle of our new generation,” he added.

Security is everyone’s responsibility

The UAE cyber security chief stressed on spreading awareness among the residents.

“Security is the responsibility of everybody – not just one community or agency. Awareness needs to be spread among the community because tips, information as well as others channels can help us. Awareness is the root cause that can definitely help us achieve a minimum rate of crime.”

Al Kuwaiti also highlighted the importance and the need of adopting the latest technologies and communication channels to deal with e-crimes more effectively and efficiently.

He added that cybercriminals communicate and interact faster while government agencies around the world wait until they get official communication.

“That’s why we need to adapt and leverage the best communication channels. Crimes are advancing and without collaboration, I don’t think we’ll cope with the changes effectively. We need to do this in a transparent and trusted way. Communication and sending lead only will actually take us nowhere but with the help of building trust and working together we can solve cases and that is the most important aspect,” he added.

Sharing details of an earlier incident, Al Kuwait revealed that a cyberattack was launched from a friendly nation but the authority of that country was not aware of it until their team came here in the UAE and the UAE cyber team briefed them because the attack had originated through another entity’s network. “Solving an attack was a win-win situation for all.”

