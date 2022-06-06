UAE: Dh100,000 fine, prison for possession of drug money

Public Prosecution spreads awareness among residents through social media

By WAM Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 6:07 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution explained, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalty for the possession of money earned through drug dealing.

The Public Prosecution explained that any person who possesses, conceals or deals with money earned by dealing drugs shall be imprisoned and fined not less than Dh100,000, provided there exists enough evidence to proof the money's links to drug dealing.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

