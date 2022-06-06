UAE: Dh100,000 fine, prison for possession of drug money

The accused reportedly suspected that she was cheating on him
Crime5 days ago
The UAE Public Prosecution explained, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalty for the possession of money earned through drug dealing.
The Public Prosecution explained that any person who possesses, conceals or deals with money earned by dealing drugs shall be imprisoned and fined not less than Dh100,000, provided there exists enough evidence to proof the money's links to drug dealing.
These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.
ALSO READ:
The accused reportedly suspected that she was cheating on him
Crime5 days ago
They also held the girl hostage and threatened to publish immoral videos of her on social media
Crime5 days ago
The victim's business partner planned the crime
Crime6 days ago
He planned to complete his education there
Crime6 days ago
He demanded money for his residency visa
Crime6 days ago
She was apprehended at the airport
Crime1 week ago
He confessed to possessing narcotics and consuming them
Crime1 week ago
The victim noticed two bags of cash missing a day after the accused started work
Crime1 week ago